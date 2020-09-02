Ryan Tafazolli joins Wycombe Wanderers

1 views

WycombeWanderers.co.uk – WYCOMBE, Gareth Ainsworth has completed his sixth summer signing, bringing 6’5” defender Ryan Tafazolli to Adams Park on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old joins from Hull City, where he played 19 times in total – 15 in the Championship – following a three-year stint with Peterborough United, making over 130 appearances.



Ainsworth said: “We’ve come up against Ryan many times down the years and he’s always been a strong, commanding presence in any defence we’ve faced, and also a real threat from our set-pieces with his height and heading ability.



“Our defence was the bedrock for our success last season and he’ll add real competition for places and give us another option with lots of games coming thick and fast. I’ve been working hard all summer on bringing Ryan to the club and I’m delighted it’s paid off.”



Starting out in Southampton’s academy, Tafazolli’s first experience of senior football came in non-league with Salisbury City before he switched to Mansfield Town, earning promotion to the Football League in 2013 and remaining a regular in the side before transferring to Peterborough in 2016.



Ryan will wear number 6 and an interview with him will follow next week.