Brazil gives Iran green light to play futsal friendly

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Brazil futsal team have reportedly given their consent to play a friendly match with Iran national team.

The Iranian futsal team were due to travel to Brazil in 2018 to meet the Selecao but they changed their mind because of financial issues.

Now, Brazil have shown interest in hosting Iran once again.

The last time the teams played each other was in the 2016 FIFA Futsal World Cup knockout stage, where the Persians beat their rivals 3-2 on penalties.

Iran and Brazil will also want to prepare for the FIFA Futsal World Cup which will be held in Lithuania in 2021 September.

Iran football federation will hold a four-a-side futsal tournament in Kish Island, in the Persian Gulf from Sept. 13 to 23 with participation of Kuwait, Iraq, Iran and Iran U20 teams.

Iran will likely participate at the Caspian Cup – Astrakhan 2020 as part of preparation for the 16th edition of the AFC Futsal Championship.

They have been drawn along with South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Thailand in Group D of the continental competition.

Iran are the most decorated team of AFC Futsal Championship with 12 titles out of 15 editions of the games.