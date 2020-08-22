1 views

AFC – KUALA LUMPUR, As excitement continues to build for the return of the AFC Champions League in September, the-AFC.com asks you, the fans, to vote for your favourite goal in the competition from the past decade.

Looking back at the tournaments from 2010 to 2019, we’ve selected 20 of the best goals scored in Asia’s biggest club competition and now ask you to tell us your favourite, which will be announced ahead of the AFC Champions League’s resumption next month.

Andranik Teymourian – Esteghlal

vs Buriram United, September 18, 2013

It’s a goal that’s been replayed time and again, but Andranik Teymourian’s unstoppable rocket against Thailand’s Buriram United in the 2013 quarter-finals is well worthy of the acclaim.

Esteghlal were all but ensured of their place in the last four when the midfielder turned his marker and unleashed a piledriver that flew into the top corner to seal a 3-1 aggregate win with what was his only AFC Champions League goal.

Shojae Khalilzadeh – Persepolis

vs Al Ahli, April 9, 2019

Fans voted this Shojae Khalilzadeh goal as the best of the 2019 AFC Champions League with the defender showing an attacker’s instinct as he expertly volleys home to put Persepolis a goal up against Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli.

With the ball in midair, Khalilzadeh shows fine agility to adjust his body and send a perfectly executed strike into the back of the net. Sadly for the 2018 runners-up, the 2-0 win would prove the highlight as they failed to make it beyond the group stage.

Vote here: https://www.the-afc.com/competitions/afc-champions-league/latest/news/acl-goals-of-the-decade-semi-final-1