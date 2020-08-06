Benfica completes signing of Iran’s Tayebi

1 views

Tasnim – LISBON, After spells at Iranian futsal clubs Foolad Mahan and Giti Pasand, Russia’s Norilsk Nickel and Kairat Almaty from Kazakhstan, Tayebi has joined Benfica.

He has won several trophies in his career, including UEFA Futsal Champions League silver and bronze medals.

In addition to this trophy, he has bagged in five Championships, four Cups and one Super Cup in Kazakhstan

“I am fully aware of how strong Benfica are because I’ve already played against the team. I hope that we will be even better and stronger,” Tayebi said in an interview with the official website of the club.

Tayebi is one of member of Iran national futsal team and has won AFC Futsal Championship two times. The 31-year-old pivot has also claimed a bronze medal at the FIFA Futsal World Cup.