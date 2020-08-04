Rangers FC in the hunt for player with “uncontrollable speed”

1 views

Give Me Sport – GLASGOW, Rangers FC got their SPFL campaign off to a solid start on Saturday as the Gers swept aside Aberdeen.

It wasn’t completely comfortable for Steven Gerrard’s side who had to work hard to bring all three points back to Ibrox.

However, Ryan Kent was on hand with a cool first-half finish to score what was ultimately the winning goal in a 1-0 victory.

What was most satisfying, however, was the performance of Alfredo Morelos.

Linked with a move to Lille, he showed willing commitment to the cause and supplied the ball for Kent to run onto and open the scoring.

The Colombian may still leave Glasgow behind but for now, he is still very much a Light Blues player.

For that, the fans have plenty of reasons to believe they can challenge Celtic.

Though, they will have to improve. The Hoops got their campaign off to an incredibly promising start, defeating Hamilton 5-1.

Borna Barisic didn’t add to his assist tally from last term on the opening day and he will now have reasons to be worried after a fresh transfer report emerged.

Het Nieuwsblad (via Sport Witness) claim that Rangers and Leeds United are interested in signing Milad Mohammadi.

The Iranian left-back is currently with Gent and has a price tag of €7m (£6.3m), a value that hasn’t put the Gers off from pursuing him.

The 26-year-old has 25-caps to his name and has spent just a season in Belgium. That, it seems, has done enough to attract British eyes.

GIVEMESPORT’S Matt Dawson says…

Mohammadi may not be known to many households but he’s certainly an exciting player.

Dubbed someone with “uncontrollable speed” in Iran, he is a versatile performer with adequate qualities, certainly defensively.

In the Europa League last term, he won 3.3 tackles per game and managed 1.7 successful crosses per match.

However, there are some concerns. From his deliveries into the box, he could only help himself to two assists in 24 appearances.

Barisic and James Tavernier registered a combined 29 assists in all competitions last season so if Mohammadi wants to fit in seamlessly, he needs to improve his attacking output.

The Iranian may put balls into the box but it doesn’t appear as though they find the target with great regularity.

Perhaps having someone like Morelos to pounce on his deliveries would be beneficial. Though, of course, it cannot be guaranteed whether he’d still be at Ibrox if Mohammadi arrives.

At £6.3m, it’s not a hugely expensive transfer but as far as Scottish deals go, it’s a fairly sizable sum of money.

Perhaps Gerrard and Ross Wilson ought to swerve this move.