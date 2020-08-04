Rio Ave President confirms Porto’s interest in Mehdi Taremi

1 views

Tasnim – PORTO, Rio Ave President Antonio Silva Campos confirmed that Porto has shown interest in signing Mehdi Taremi.

“There is an interest from Porto football club، and the other big clubs. I can’t say much more. We will analyze the best offer and make (a) decision،” Antonio Silva Campos told record.pt.

Taremi scored 18 goals for an impressive Rio Ave side and helped the team qualify for the European League.

English football club Aston Villa had also shown interest in signing the Iranian forward.

Taremi، 27، whose contract runs out in 2021، had also been linked with German club Werder Bremen.