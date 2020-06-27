Sardar Azmoun named ‘Asia’s greatest Russian Premier League player’ [VIDEO]

1 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Iran international forward Sardar Azmoun has been chosen as Asia’s Greatest Russian Premier League player.

In a poll conducted by the-afc.com, 42 percent of participants voted for the Iranian forward.

Azmoun sat above Mirdjalal Kasimov (UZB), Keisuke Honda (JPN), Kim Dong-jin (KOR), Odil Ahmedov (UZB), Mukhsin Mukhamadiev (TJK), Vitaliy Denisov (UZB), Dmitri Khomukha (TKM), Vladimir Maminov (UZB) and Eldor Shomurodov (UZB) in the poll.

Much was expected of Azmoun when he was snapped up by Kurban Berdyev’s Rubin Kazan as an 18-year-old, and he has grown to become a superstar of Asian football.

The first Iranian to play in the Russian Premier League, the only Iranian to win the league title and the youngest player from his country to score in the UEFA Champions League, one of Azmoun’s most memorable spells came in the second-half of the 2018-19 season, when he scored 12 goals in 16 matches upon joining title-bound Zenit.