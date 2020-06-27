Luka Bonacic returns to Zob Ahan

1 views

Tehran Times – ISFAHAN, Luka Bonacic has returned to Iran once again. The 65-year-old Croat has been appointed as Zob Ahan coach for rest of Iran Professional League (IPL) season.

His main task is to save Zob Ahan from relegation since the Greens are just six points above the drop zone.

Bonacic will lead Zob Ahan in eight matches, starting with a game against Shahr Khodro in Mashhad on Sunday.

He has most recently coached Varazdin in the Croatian First Football League.

Bonacic is familiar with Iran football since he has worked in many Iranian clubs namely, Foolad, Gostaresh, Sepahan, Mes and Esteghlal Ahvaz.

He replaced Miodrag Radulovic in Isfahan based football team after the Montenegrin coach didn’t return to Iran due to coronavirus fears.

Bonacic has already worked in Zob Ahan in 2012-13 season. Local coaches Hassan Esteki and Mohammad Salsali will assist him in the team.