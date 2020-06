1 views

Tasnim – DOHA, Iran international forward Karim Ansarifard will reportedly leave Qatari club Al-Sailiya at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old striker joined Al-Sailiya from Nottingham Forest in July 2019 on a one-and-a-half-year contract.

Now, the Qatari site Al Rya has reported that Ansarifard will leave the team at the end of the season.

He had been reportedly linked with Persepolis, as well as Greek and Cypriots clubs,