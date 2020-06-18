Mehdi Taremi scores as Rio Ave loses to Benfica [VIDEO]

1 views

Tasnim – VILA DO CONDE, Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi was on target against Benfica but Rio Ave suffered a 2-1 defeat against its rival.

Benfica went joint top by beating nine-man Rio Ave.

Taremi headed the opener home for Rio Ave in the 26th minute against the run of play, but the host lost their cool after the break.

Al Musrati was shown his second yellow card in the 62nd minute and two minutes later Haris Seferovic equalized the match.

Rio Ave winger Nuno Santus was sent off in the 73rd minute and Julian Weigl scored the winner for the visiting team with three minutes remaining.

Benfica joined Porto at top of the Primeira Liga standings.