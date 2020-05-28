Persepolis keeper Radosevic waits for his chance to become first choice

1 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Bozidar Radosevic says that he thinks about football rather than financial issues as he hopes to wear the No. 1 shirt at Persepolis.

The Croatian goalie returned to Tehran after more than two months break due to coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking about the isolation time in his hometown, Radosevic said: “It was a difficult time for me. It was hard for professional footballers because you couldn’t practice as much as you wanted to. I tried to continue my personal training program during the quarantine time.”

The 31-year-old goalkeeper joined the Reds in 2016 as Alireza Beiranvend’s backup. He won Iran Professional League (IPL) with Persepolis for three consecutive seasons along with winning Hazfi Cup and the Iranian Super Cup three times.

Radosevich also met Persepolis acting general manager Mehdi Rasoul Panah over his unpaid salaries.

“I talked to Mr. Rasoul Panah and he vowed to pay my salary in the coming days. But, the most important thing for me is that I’ve finally returned to Iran. My priority is football, not financial issues.”

Persepolis and Iran national team goalkeeper, Beiranvand, will leave the team at the summer to join the Belgian team Royal Antwerp.

“I’ve been here for the last four seasons and I’ve been waiting for this opportunity to become the No.1 goalkeeper at Persepolis,” Rado spoke about the possibility of becoming the first-choice stopper for Persepolis in next season.

“You can see how I have behaved and tried my best in training and matches and I hope it’s my turn in the next season.”