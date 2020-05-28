Iran Futsal remains top Asian Team in latest rankings

0 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, The Iranian national futsal still is sixth in the world and the first team in Asia.

In the latest Futsal World Ranking, Team Melli is sixth with 1603 points.

Brazil and Spain are first and second with 1810 and 1801 points, respectively.

Argentina remains third with 1694 points.

Russia and Portugal are fourth and fifth with 1642 and 1639 points, respectively.

Japan is 16th in the ranking and the second best Asian team with 1368 points.

Iran national futsal team prepares for the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship in August, where it has been drawn along with South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Thailand in Group D.