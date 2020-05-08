Roozbeh Cheshmi linked with India’s FC Goa [Report]

1 views

Tasnim – GOA, Indian Super League football team Goa has set its sight on signing Esteghlal defender Roozbeh Cheshmi.

The center back is also a member of Iran national football team and represented Team Melli in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

TMIndia has now learned that the Gaurs are indeed chasing the Iranian international but the high financial expectation of the player is holding back the Indian Super League’s league stage winners.

FC Goa is set to play in the AFC Champions League and needs to abide by AFC laws, which mandates fielding only four foreigners. One of the four foreigners has to be from the AFC affiliated nations. With Roozbeh, the Gaurs will tick this requisite.

The 26-year-old international footballer could be worth breaking the bank for the Indian team.