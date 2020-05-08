Foolad Arena equipped with VAR system for next season

1 views

Tasnim – AHVAZ, Iranian football club Foolad has announced that it will be equipped with Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system next season.

The Stadium could be the first Iranian stadium to use VAR next season.

“We have analyzed the situation and want to start using the [VAR] system,” Foolad General Manager Saeid Azari said.

The 30,000-seat stadium, located northeast of Ahvaz, was inaugurated in January 2019.

In the VAR system, a group of referees review decisions of the head referee using video footage and headset communication.