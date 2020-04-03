Persepolis and Esteghlal to focus on domestic talent

0 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran’s Sports and Youth Ministry has reportedly told football clubs Persepolis and Esteghlal to stop hiring foreign coaches and players from now on.

The two Iranian clubs could be banned from signing players for several transfer windows after they failed to pay the wage of their coaches and players.

The clubs’ debts stand at almost USD 4 million and they are unable to pay off debts.

The United States has imposed a new set of sanctions against Iran and the state-run clubs have come under heavy pressure.

While no official announcement has been made regarding what will happen to the clubs, the media reports suggest that Iran’s Minister of Sport and Youth Masoud Soltanifar is going to ban Persepolis and Esteghlal from hiring foreigners.