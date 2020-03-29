Mohammad Nabi appointed as FFIRI Secretary-General

0 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Mehdi Mohammad Nabi has been named as the Acting Secretary General of The Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI), as reported by FFIRI official website.

Mohammad Nabi replaced Ebrahim Shakouri, who had started his work as Acting General Secretary in December 2018.

Mohammad Nabi has taken on important roles in recent years in the Iranian football, including the Secretary General, Executive Advisor to the President of the FFIRI, Deputy Secretary General, head of the Competition Committee.

Mehdi Mohammad Nabi has also worked as the General Manager of Gostaresh Pars Khodro club, a member of the Board of Directors and vice-president of Persepolis as well.

In a message, Heydar Baharvand, the acting president of the FFIRI, appreciated the efforts of Shakouri during his period as the Acting General Secretary of the FFIRI.