Beach Soccer Worldwide: Peyman Hosseini and Mohammad Moradi among ambassadors

0 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Peyman Hosseini and Mohammad Moradi are among 29 players who will make up the Beach Soccer Worldwide (BSWW) Ambassador program in the 2020 season.

In preparation for the long-awaited start of the 2020 beach soccer season, BSWW has released its updated list of ambassadors in the sport.

BSWW has introduced 29 ambassadors and the majority of them are from last year’s program.

As well as continuing to light up the sand with their incredible abilities, each one of these ambassadors will work alongside Beach Soccer Worldwide and its partners to grow the sport in their respective countries and around the world.

Their tasks may include draws, clinics, presentations and press conferences as well as many more.