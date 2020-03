(No Ratings Yet)

0 views

Tasnim – NAPLES, Cristiano Giuntoli, sporting director of Napoli, has shown interest in signing Iranian international Sardar Azmoun.

The Zenit St. Petersburg forward has scored 11 goals, making him one of the best scorers of the Russian team.

According to areanapoli.it, Napoli is going to sign him in the summer transfer window.

Azmoun has scored 32 goals in 50 total appearances for Iran national football team.