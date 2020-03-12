Skocic leaves Iran after Team Melli training camp cancellation

1 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran national football team head coach Dragan Skocic left Tehran on Wednesday following the cancellation of Team Melli’s training camp.

FIFA and AFC have postponed upcoming Asian qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in mid-March due to coronavirus concerns.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has caused sports events to be suspended or postponed in Asia and Europe, including both domestic and international events.

The Team Melli’s training camp was due to be held starting from March 18 in Tehran but Skocic left Tehran after the cancellation of the camp.