Iran, Oman friendly likely to be postponed

Tasnim – MUSCAT, The Iranian football team’s scheduled friendly match with Oman is likely to be postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus across the world.

The match had been scheduled for May 28 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Iran’s matches against Hong Kong and Cambodia in the 2022 World Cup qualification are also expected to be postponed.

The coronavirus epidemic has had a major impact on the global sporting calendar, with a host of events cancelled or postponed, and raised alarm bells for Tokyo Olympics organizers.