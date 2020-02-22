Iran Futsal Team to play Azerbaijan in friendly

0 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran national futsal team head coach Mohammad Nazemosharia said Team Melli will play Azerbaijan in a friendly match as part of the preparations for the 2020 Asian Futsal Championship.

The competition, scheduled to be played in Turkmenistan from February 26 to March 8, has been postponed by Asian Football Confederation due to the coronavirus outbreak in China and a growing list of other countries.

In the 2016 FIFA Futsal World Cup Iran drew 3-3 with Azerbaijani futsal team.

Team Melli finished third in the competition.