Tasnim – TRABZON, Trabzonspor Iranian defender Majid Hosseini has been sidelined for three weeks due to a hamstring injury.

He suffered the injury while warming up for the match against Sivasspor.

Hosseini will be out of action for three weeks, the club announced.

Trabzonspor leads the Turkish Süper Lig table.