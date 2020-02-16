ACL: Esteghlal aim to build on opening matchday draws

5 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Al Ahli of Saudi and Esteghlal of Iran will aim to build on their opening matchday draws when they meet in Group A of the 2020 AFC Champions League on Tuesday.

The two sides had picked up their first points on the road last week, with Al Ahli settling for a draw at Al Wahda FSCC, having led until the 90th minute.

Esteghlal, meanwhile, walked away from Al Shorta’s den with its first point of the campaign in another 1-1 draw.

Both teams are in the AFC Champions League group stage for the 11th time in their history, but Al Ahli boast a significantly better record, advancing to the knock-out stages on seven occasions, to Esteghlal’s four.

Al Ahli’s best performance in the competition came in 2012, when the team went all the way to the final, before losing to Korea Republic’s Ulsan Hyundai 3-0 in the final.

Esteghlal’s best run came a year later, when it reached the semi-finals and lost to FC Seoul 4-2 on aggregate.

Unlike their opponents, the Tehran giant is a former continental champion, with two Asian Club Championship titles to its name.

In 1970, the Blues won the championship, and 21 years later, they tasted glory again, edging China PR’s Liaoning FC 2-1 in the 1990-91 final.

The match will be held at the Jaber Al Ahmed International Stadium in Kuwait City on Monday.