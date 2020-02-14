IPL: Dejagah scores a screamer as Tractor Sazi move second [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

1 views

Tasnim – TABRIZ, Tractor football team came back from a 1-0 deficit to beat Saipa 3-1 in Iran Professional League (IPL) Matchday 20 on Friday.

Mohammad Reza Soleymani gave Saipa an early lead from the penalty spot in Tabriz’s Yadegar-e Emam Stadium but Tractor captain Ashkan Dejagah equalized the match with a long-range curling effort in the 16th minute.

Ehsan Haj Safi made it 2-1 two minutes later and Reza Asadi scored Tractor’s third goal in the 28th minute.

Struggling teams Shahin Bushehr and Gol Gohar also emerged victorious against their rivals.

Shahin beat Machine Sazi 3-1 in Bushehr and Gol Gohar defeated Sanat Naft 2-1 in Abadan.

In Tehran, Foolad edged past Paykan 1-0 and Nassaji and pars Jonoubi played out a goalless draw.

Persepolis sits top of the table with 41 points from 19 matches.

Tractor is second with 37 points from 20 matches.

Sepahan has managed to garner 36 points from 19 games.