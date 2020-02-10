ACL 2020: Al Hilal beat Iran’s Shahr Khodro

1 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia defeated Iranian football club Shahr Khodro 2-0 in Group B of the 2020 AFC Champions League on Monday.

In the match held at the Al Wasl Stadium, Andre Carrillo found the back of the net before the interval. The Peruvian controlled and struck on the half-volley. A slight deflection helped Carrillo’s shot trick the Iranian goalkeeper and hit the top corner to open the scoring for Al Hilal.

Top scorer of the 2019 AFC Champions League, Bafétimbi Gomis, opened his account in the 2020 campaign in the 69th minute.

Carrillo was the architect, receiving Al Dawsari’s pass inside the box, skipping past his marker and squaring for the Frenchman to tap in from three yards to double Al Hilal’s lead.

Al Hilal remain in Dubai where they play Shabab Al Ahli Dubai next week, while Shahr Khodro’s next adventure sees them travel east to take on FC Pakhtakor in Tashkent.