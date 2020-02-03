Esteghlal Forward Diabate Doubt for Tehran Derby

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team striker Cheick Diabate will likely miss Tehran derby.
Esteghlal is scheduled to meet Persepolis on Thursday and a loss against its archrival could cost it the title.
In the match against Naft Masjed Soleyman, the Malian striker was forced to leave the field after 15 minutes due to a foot injury.
“The MRI showd that he has suffered a minor quadriceps strain,” Esteghlal’s doctor Kaveh Sotoudeh announced.
Persepolis sits top of the Iran Professional League with 40 points after 18 weeks.
Esteghlal is fourth with 32 points.