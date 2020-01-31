Alireza Jahanbakhsh listed for Premier League goal prize

2 views

The Argus – BRIGHTON, Alireza Jahanbakhsh has been confirmed as a contender for the Premier League goal of the month prize for January.

His spectacular overhead kick on New Year’s Day against Chelsea is one of eight goals shortlisted.

The list also includes Richarlison’s well-taken winner against the Seagulls for Everton.

Other contenders are James Maddison and Hamza Choudhury (both Leicester at Newcastle), Sebastien Haller (West Ham v Bournemouth), Nathan Redmond (Southampton at Crystal Palace), Jay Rodriguez (Burnley at Manchester United) and Raul Jimenez (Wolves v Liverpool).

The winner is partly decided by a fans’ poll. Votes can be cast at premierleague.com.