Tractor Sazi eyes Brazilian defender Jefferson Matias

(No Ratings Yet)

0 views

Tasnim – TABRIZ, Iranian football club Tractor has set its sight on signing Brazilian defender Jefferson Yuri de Sousa Matias.

The 24-year-old defender currently plays for Portuguese football team Academica.

Tractor has already completed the signing of Algerian forward Okacha Hamzaoui in the January transfer window.

Tractor, who sits third in Iran Professional League, is going to win the title for the first time.

The Tabriz-based football team will meet Persepolis on Sunday in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.