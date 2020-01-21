Iran futsal team to participate at SAT International Futsal Championships

0 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, The Iranian national futsal team, who will be missing several key players, will travel to Thailand to take part in the SAT International Futsal Championship Hat Yai Thailand 2020.

The Iranian team have been drawn along Tajikistan and Kuwait in Group B.

Group A consists of Thailand, Malaysia and Turkmenistan.

SAT International Futsal Championship Thailand 2020 will be held in Hat Yai, Songkhla from Feb. 2 to 8.

Iran B will open the campaign with a match against Kuwait on Feb. 2.

The top two teams from each group will advance to semifinals.