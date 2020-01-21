Anthony Stokes to join Persepolis

0 views

The Scottish Sun – TEHRAN, ANTHONY STOKES is on the way back to Iran after agreeing to a deal with Persepolis, according to reports

The former Celtic and Hibs man has previously played in the top-flight with Tractor Sazi.

And Mehr News Agency reports that the striker has penned an initial six-month deal with the league leaders.

It’s believed the contract can be extended at the end of the current campaign.

Persepolis currently sit top of the table and have won the title in the past three seasons.

They lead Sepahan by three points after 16 games.

Stokes’ former side Tractor sit one point further back in third off spot with the duo set to go head-to-head on Sunday.

The 31-year-old started the season in Turkey with Adana Demirsport but he left in November after having his two-year contract cancelled.

He’s also had spells in England and Greece during his career.

