Iran U-23 ready to beat S. Korea: Allahyar Sayyadmanesh

Tasnim – SONGKHLA, Iran winger Allahyar Sayyadmanesh says that they can defeat South Korea in the AFC U23 Championship Group C.

Iran, who was held to a 1-1 draw against holder Uzbekistan on Thursday, will play South Korea on Sunday.

Sayyadmanesh’s performance showed both his quality and his versatility, as he aided the Iranian cause in separate roles from one half to the next.

Having started at the point of the attack, he moved into a deeper role after the half-time introduction of Mehdi Ghayedi, but he was effective throughout, creating wonderful chances for both Ali Shojaei and Mohammed Mohebbi and carrying a goal threat of his own.

“I think we started the match very well, and we played very well. We could have scored in the first half, but we made a mistake which gave them a penalty and we were losing at half-time,” Sayyadmanesh told the-AFC.com.

“We could have scored in the first half, but we made a mistake which gave them a penalty and we were losing at half-time. In the second half we came back and scored a goal, but we could have been the winner of this match and taken three points. Hopefully we’ll play this way again and we’ll win the second match,” the Istanbulspor winger added.