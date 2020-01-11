Esteghlal eyes Australian forward Bernie Ibini

(No Ratings Yet)

0 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Bernie Alpha Ibini-Isei, also known simply as Bernie Ibini, has been linked with a move to Iranian football club Esteghlal.

The 27-year-old forward currently plays at South Korean football team Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

After Esteghlal failed to sign Ayanda Patosi, the Blues are going to sign the Nigerian-Australian striker.

Bernie Ibini-Isei immigrated to Australia from Nigeria when he was a child and grew up in Sydney’s Canterbury-Bankstown region.

Esteghlal is a favorite to win the Iran Professional League after seven years.