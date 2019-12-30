AFC U23 Championships 2020: Ones to watch [Omid Noorafkan]

1 views

AFC – KUALA LUMPUR, Songkhla is set to feature a feast of football with five of Group C’s six fixtures taking place in southern Thailand. Taking to the field at Tinsulanon Stadium will be defending champions Uzbekistan, perennial contenders Korea Republic, China PR and Islamic Republic of Iran.

Omid Noorafkan – IR Iran, Midfielder

The IR Iran skipper during the AFC U23 Championship Thailand 2020 Qualifiers, Omid Noorafkan (above, centre) has been touted as a talent ever since he became the youngest player to appear for Tehran giants Esteghlal as an 18-year-old in December 2015.

Since then, the midfielder moved to Charleroi in Belguim (June, 2018) but enjoyed renewed success upon returning to Isfahan side Sepahan on loan in 2019. The anchor of the young Team Melli side, who usually plays in front of the defensive line, Noorafkan will look to improve Iran’s tournament best of a quarter-final finish.