Jahanbakhsh determined to get back

990 views

Brighton & Hove Albion – BRIGHTON, Alireza Jahanbakhsh says that he’s determined to keep putting in his best efforts for the side, as the season continues into the traditionally busy festive period over the coming weeks.

he midfielder got his first Premier League minutes of the season when he entered the action against Wolves on Sunday afternoon as a second half substitute, and emphasised his desire to continue adapting to Graham Potter’s style of play with the Seagulls.

He said, “I have been working really hard and trying to get used to the way that the head coach wants the team to play. It’s obviously different to what we did last season, but it’s been a good week for the side.

“I try to work hard, as professional players you have to train well and be in a good shape for when the head coach gives you a chance.

“The new head coach expects new things from the players and obviously I try to train the way that he wants me to. I have always been working hard, and will continue to do so to be ready for when the head coach needs me.

“Every player wants to play matches, but I am very happy here. The team is playing well and I’m learning every day. I try to just adapt myself to the way the manager wants me to play, and I am going to work hard to get more chances.”

The Iranian arrived on the south coast from AZ Alkmaar last summer and made 24 appearances in all competitions during his debut campaign in England. He reflected on last season, and his development both on and off the field since arriving at the Albion.

“I’ve been here in England now for a year and a half, and perhaps I haven’t showed what I am really capable of, but I’m eager to make sure I do this season,” he continued.

“During the first year I had to learn a lot about the Premier League. I was pretty sure that this season would be quite a good season for me because I have learned a lot, with the country and everything else that comes with moving football club.

“It has been different to what I am used to, but I’ve been in a good shape and enjoying training, so I am going to work hard to get more chances.”