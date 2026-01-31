Jalal Omidian named as Zob Ahan coach

Tehran Times – ISFAHAN, Zob Ahan Football Club have parted ways with head coach Ghasem Haddadifar following a series of poor results in the 2025/26 Iran Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL).

After Haddadifar’s dismissal, Jalal Omidian has been appointed as the new head coach of the Isfahan-based team.

Zob Ahan Isfahan Cultural and Sports Club announced the decision in an official statement:

Zob Ahan Isfahan Cultural and Sports Club hereby expresses its appreciation and gratitude for the sincere efforts of Ghasem Haddadifar, the esteemed legend of Zob Ahan football, who over many years as a player and during the recent season as head coach rendered valuable services and achieved numerous honors. Due to the club’s current position in the Iranian Premier League standings and the need for a change in approach to reach the club’s true and deserved status, the Board of Directors has decided to entrust the leadership of the senior football team to Jalal Omidian, a former player and one of the distinguished coaches of Zob Ahan Isfahan.