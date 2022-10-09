Iran down Hong Kong at AFC U17 Qualifiers [VIDEO] ￼

Tehran Times – BISHKEK, Iran concluded their AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers Group I campaign with an 11-1 win over Hong Kong on Sunday.

Having already booked their place in the Finals with a match to spare, Iran turned on the power at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek.



Reza Ghandipour scored four goals in the 13th, 16th, 65th, and 90th minutes against a Hong Kong side that ended their campaign with three defeats.

Kasra Taheri’s goals were scored in the 41st, 52nd, and 68th minutes while Esmaeil Gholizadeh hit the back of the net in the 29th,66th, and 88th minutes.



Mohammad Askari also got on the scoresheet in the 81st minute with Chan Ho Ka netting Hong Kong’s only goal in the 67th minute.