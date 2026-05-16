Team Melli eye long-awaited Asian Cup glory

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran football team appear to have received one of the most favorable draws for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, raising hopes that Team Melli may finally end their nearly 50-year wait for continental glory.

The draw for the tournament, which will be hosted in Saudi Arabia, placed Amir Ghalenoei’s side in Group C alongside Syria, China and Kyrgyzstan, a group widely viewed as manageable for one of Asia’s traditional heavyweights.

Iran have carried the burden of history ever since winning three consecutive Asian Cup titles in 1968, 1972 and 1976.

Since then, despite regularly being among the continent’s strongest sides, Iran have failed to return to the final, with semifinal appearances standing as their best achievements in recent decades. The 2027 edition, however, could offer a genuine opportunity to break that drought.

On paper, Iran are overwhelming favorites to top their group. Syria arrive with confidence after reaching the Round of 16 in the previous Asian Cup and advancing through qualification with an impressive record, while Kyrgyzstan continue to make steady progress after their historic debut in 2019. China, meanwhile, are still searching for consistency after several disappointing campaigns and will hope Saudi Arabia 2027 can mark the beginning of a revival.

Despite the seemingly comfortable draw, Ghalenoei was quick to warn against complacency. The Iran head coach emphasized that the gap between Asian nations has narrowed considerably in recent years.

If Iran finish top of Group C as expected, they are likely to face one of the better third-placed teams from Groups A, B or F in the Round of 16. Potential opponents could include teams such as Palestine, Bahrain, Kuwait, North Korea or Indonesia — all sides Iran would expect to overcome.

The first major test may arrive in the quarterfinals, where Iran could potentially face South Korea. According to the projected knockout bracket, the winners of Group C may eventually meet the winner between the top side in Group E and the runners-up from Group D, with South Korea strongly favored to emerge from that section. A clash between two of Asia’s elite nations would likely define Iran’s path to the latter stages.

If Team Melli successfully navigate that challenge, a semifinal meeting against Saudi Arabia, Qatar or Uzbekistan could await. Crucially, heavyweights such as Japan and Australia may remain on the opposite side of the bracket until the final, offering Iran a smoother route than in previous tournaments.

Alongside preparations for the Asian Cup, Iran have also intensified their buildup for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Ghalenoei’s squad recently held several high-scoring intrasquad friendlies in Tehran before concluding a 23-day domestic training camp. The national team will now travel to Antalya, Turkey, for another training camp before finalizing plans for their journey to the United States ahead of the 2026 World Cup next summer.