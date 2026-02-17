Dragan Skocic steps down as Tractor head coach

Tehran Times – TABRIZ, Dragan Skocic has stepped down as head coach of Tractor following the team’s 2–1 defeat to Al Sadd SC in the 2025/26 AFC Champions League Elite.

The Croatian tactician confirmed his resignation after the match in Doha, bringing an end to a highly successful spell with the Tabriz-based club.

Skocic made history last season by guiding Tractor to their first-ever title in the Persian Gulf Pro League — a landmark achievement in the club’s history. Under his leadership, the team transformed into genuine title contenders, earning praise for their tactical discipline, consistency, and strong performances in decisive fixtures.

Despite the recent continental setback, Tractor currently sit at the top of the PGPL standings and remain among the favorites to defend their league title.