February 17, 2026

Iran may face Nigeria and Costa Rica in March friendlies [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 16, 2026
Tehran Times – TEHRAN, The Football Federation of Iran (FFIRI) is expected to officially announce Team Melli’s friendly match schedule as preparations intensify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to speculation, the federation has been in negotiations with the football federations of Costa Rica and Nigeria to arrange two warm-up matches in March.

This follows earlier announcements suggesting Iran would face European heavyweights Spain and Portugal in preparation fixtures.

There were also discussions with Senegal regarding a potential friendly, though no final agreement has been confirmed.

Iran have been drawn into Group G, where they will face Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand.

