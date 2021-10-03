Sayyadmanesh assists to help Zorya defeat Desna [VIDEO]

1 views

Champion.com.ua – LUHANSK, In the match of the 10th round of the Ukrainian Premier League, Luhansk Zorya hosted Chernihiv Desna.

The match ended with the victory of Zorya – 2: 0.

On the 7th minute of the match, Zorya was awarded a penalty kick which was missed by Surgiy Buletsa.

Shortly after on the 19th minute, it was Bluetsa involved again, who received the ball from Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, and scored the opener to give the hosts the lead.

In the 70th minute of the game, Artem Gromov added another goal in favor of FC Zorya.