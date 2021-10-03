Milad Mohammadi assists as AEK defeats Panetolikos [VIDEO]

0 views

TT.Loopnews.com – AGRINIO, AEK Athens defeated Panetolikos 3-1 on Sunday in the Greek Super League.

Levi Garcia scored his first goal of the season and opened the scoring in the 13th minute.

The 23-year-old winger rose highest at the far post to head in Milad Mohammadi’s cross to give Athens the lead.

Ognjen Vranjes scored to give the Athens club a 2-0 lead at half-time before Nikolaos Vergos pulled a goal back for Panetolikos.

However, Steven Zuber struck in the 83rd minute to give AEK Athens the win 3-1.

Athens has now risen to fourth in the Greek Super League table with 10 points from five matches, and trail leaders PAOK Salonika by two points.