Mohammad Mohebi signs with C.D. Santa Clara

www.CDsantaclara.com – AZORES, Futebol SAD informs that it has reached an agreement with Sepahan FC for the permanent exchange Shahryiar Moghanlou with Mohammad Mohebi, who will reinforce the squad of CD Santa Clara until 2024.

Shahryiar Moghanlou ends his contractual relationship with SAD after having scored a goal in thirteen games in a Azorean shirt. It should be remembered that the striker, in the second half of the previous season, was on loan with Persepolis, having become national champion, scoring eight goals in sixteen games.

23-year-old Iranian Mohebi, is a fast winger who is able to roam the two lanes in attack, he has a powerful and well placed shot, is able to easily create space in the opposing defences, and has an excellent technical capacity.

In the last two seasons, the Mohebi played for Sepahan FC, one of the biggest clubs in Iran, having even participated in the Asian Champions League, where he stood out and received calls to the national team of his country.

â€˜I am very happy to have arrived in European football. I will do my best to make my mark at Santa Claraâ€™, said Mohebi in his first statements as a Azorean. Mohammad has also showed determination to start his Portuguese studies in the coming weeks.