Esteghlal signs Mohammad Reza Azadi from Panetolikos

(No Ratings Yet)

26 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Panetolikos forward Mohammad Reza Azadi has joined Iranian football club Esteghlal.

The 21-year-old player had joined the Greek team from Tractor last season but failed to meet the expectations.

He has penned a two-year deal with Esteghlal.

Azadi has also played in Iran U-23 football team.

He is Esteghlalâ€™s fifth signing in the summer transfer window.

Foolad defender Aref Aghasi, Paykan goalkepper Alireza Rezaei, Saipa midfielder Amir Hossein Hosseinzadeh and Foolad midfielder Zobeir Niknafs have already signed for the Blues.