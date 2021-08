(No Ratings Yet)

Ajannspor – KAYSERI, TFF Super League team Kayserispor officially announced today that they have signed Ali Karimi.

The club announced the unveiling of the Iranian midfielder with a video post.

The 27-year-old, who signed from Qatar SC, scored 1 goal and 4 assists in 26 games last season.

This season, Karimi has played in 6 games and had 1 assist.

The Iranian player has also played for Dinamo Zagreb, Lokomotiv Zagreb, Al-Duhail, Esteghlal, and Sepahan.