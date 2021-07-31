Ehsan Hajsafi to join AEK Athens [Report]

99 views

Sportime.gr – ATHENS, Ehsan Hadjisafi has completed his obligations with Sepahan and is now expected to join AEK.

According to the Iranian press, the 31-year-old left-back is traveling to Greece to complete his transfer to AEK.

The championship in Iran is now over and Ehsan Hajsafi has completed his obligations with Sepahan, who finished in second place in the Iranian championship.

Once confirmed, this move will see the return of the 31-year-old Iranian to Greece, with the Iranian website “varzesh3” stating that Hajsafi flew to Greece to complete his transfer to AEK.

The experienced Iranian has previously featured for Greek clubs Panionios and Olympiacos, and will reunite with national team striker, Karim Ansarifard.