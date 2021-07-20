Ali Alipour continues scoring form during Maritimo pre-season

261 views

Perseinfootball.com – LOUSADA, Iranian striker Ali Alipour has continued his scoring form scoring in a 2-1 pre-season-friendly loss.

In Maritimo’s final preparatory match, held at their Lousada training camp, the club from the island of Madeira narrowly lost to fellow Primera Division side Paco de Ferriera.

Iranian striker Ali Alipour scored the equalizer for Maritimo in the 60th minute.

This was Maritimo’s first defeat during their pre-season training camp, with victories coming against Maritimo B, Braga B, Varzim, and Vizela.

With preparations now concluding, Ali Alipour capped off a successful pre-season with his club, having also scored against 2nd division opposition Varzim, and a brace against Braga B.

Maritimo returns to Medeira where they will host Boavista in the league cup on Sunday, July 25th.