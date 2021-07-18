Faraz Kamalvand steps down as Saipa coach

34 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Faraz Kamalvand stepped down as coaching of Saipa football team just two months after he took charge of the Iranian top-flight team.

Kamalvand was appointed as Saipa coach with the aim of helping the Tehran-based team avoid relegation.

He had replaced Ebrahim Sadeghi who left the team following poor results.

Saipa is on brink of relegation from the Iran Professional League.

Machine Sazi have already been relegated from the league and Saipa, Zob Ahan, and Naft Masjed Soleyman struggle to escape relegation.