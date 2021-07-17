Russian Super Cup: Azmoun scores as Zenit defeat Lokomotiv [VIDEO]

393 views

Calcio Mercato – KALININGRAD, The Russian Super Cup saw Zenit St. Petersburg defeat Lokomotiv Moscow.

Russian champions, Zenit St. Petersburg faced the winners of the National Cup, Lokomotiv Moscow at the Baltika Arena in Kaliningrad.

The hosts won the match after a dominant display and resulting in a clear 3-0 scoreline.

Scorers for the match included Kuzyaev, Azmoun, and Erokhin.

The anti-aircraft (as the club owned by Gazprom is called) thus avenges the defeat suffered in the last edition of the Super Cup, lifting the trophy for the sixth time in its history.