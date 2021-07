425 views

Tasnim – PORTO, Portuguese giant Porto has reportedly shown an interest in signing Zenit forward Sardar Azmoun.

The Iranian forward was voted the best player of the Russian Premier League last season after helping Zenit to win the title for the third year in a row.

Now, Portuguese media reports suggest that FC Porto are going to sign the player.

Azmoun can join his countryman Mehdi Taremi, who stole the show in the last season in Porto.