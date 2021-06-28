IPL: 10-man Shahr Khodro defeats Tractor Sazi [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

18 views

Tasnim – MASHHAD, Shahr Khodro football team defeated Tractor 2-1 in Matchweek 24 of the Iran Professional League (IPL) Saturday night.

In the match, held in Mashhadâ€™s Emam Reza Stadium, Shahr Khodro defender Ali Nemati was sent off in the 20th minute after receiving a straight red card.

Hossein Mehraban put the host in the lead in the 51st minute but Tractor midfielder Ali Fathi equalized the match in the 70th minute.

With four minutes remaining, Shahr Khodro captain Amin Ghaseminejhad scored the winner from the penalty spot.

Shahr Khodro advanced to seventh place, behind Tractor.